WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghans have little hope for peace, fear election violence
As civilians prepare to head to the polls on Saturday, few expect the presidential election will have much effect in bringing peace to the war-torn country.
Afghans have little hope for peace, fear election violence
Independent Election Commission employees load ballot boxes on trucks in Khost province on September 26, 2019. / AFP
September 27, 2019

Afghanistan deployed more than 100,000 troops and police to guard polling stations in a presidential election which the Taliban has threatened to disrupt with suicide bombings and rocket attacks.

Every election in the last decade has been marred by violence in Afghanistan, where Taliban militants are fighting US-backed government forces and demand the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

Violence in Saturday's election, in which President Ashraf Ghani is widely expected to win a second five-year term, could deepen political instability, embolden the Taliban and set back efforts to get stalled peace talks back on track.

Of the 18 candidates, only Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, who as chief executive of a unity government is effectively prime minister, have a realistic chance of victory.

But few Afghans expect will have much effect in bringing peace to the war-torn country.

Whatever the turnout, Afghans are choosing a leader who will almost certainly have to negotiate with the Taliban at some point.

The Taliban have so far refused to negotiate with Ghani – whom they consider a Washington puppet – and he was totally marginalised during negotiations.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more from Kabul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us