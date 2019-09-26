Turkey has launched next phase of anti-terror operation dubbed Kiran [breaker / demolition] against PKK terror group in the country's northeast, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

Some 75 teams comprising 1,125 personnel are taking part in Operation Kiran-4 which was launched on September 24, in northeastern Kars, Agri and Igdir provinces, a statement said.

On August 17, Turkey launched Operation Kiran in country's southeast against PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on August 27 in Mardin, Sirnak and Batman provinces.

Operation Kiran-3 was launched on September 21 in Bestler-Dereler and Herekol regions of southeastern Sirnak and Siirt provinces.

As part of Operation Kiran-1,2,3, the security forces have killed 48 terrorists, destroyed 58 caves and seized large quantities of ammunition so far.

PKK terror group

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.