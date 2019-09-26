TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey launches Kiran-4 military operation in northeast against PKK
Some 75 teams comprising 1,125 personnel are taking part in the campaign, launched on September 24, in northeastern Kars, Agri and Igdir provinces, the interior ministry says.
Turkey launches Kiran-4 military operation in northeast against PKK
As part of Operation Kiran-1,2,3, the security forces have killed 48 terrorists, destroyed 58 caves and seized large quantities of ammunition so far. / AA
September 26, 2019

Turkey has launched next phase of anti-terror operation dubbed Kiran [breaker / demolition] against PKK terror group in the country's northeast, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

Some 75 teams comprising 1,125 personnel are taking part in Operation Kiran-4 which was launched on September 24, in northeastern Kars, Agri and Igdir provinces, a statement said.

On August 17, Turkey launched Operation Kiran in country's southeast against PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on August 27 in Mardin, Sirnak and Batman provinces.

Operation Kiran-3 was launched on September 21 in Bestler-Dereler and Herekol regions of southeastern Sirnak and Siirt provinces.

As part of Operation Kiran-1,2,3, the security forces have killed 48 terrorists, destroyed 58 caves and seized large quantities of ammunition so far.

PKK terror group 

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us