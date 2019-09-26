WORLD
Dozens trapped as building collapses in Sierra Leone – police
At least 50 people are missing and feared dead after a three-story building under construction collapsed in Bo, Sierra Leone’s second largest city.
Many feared dead after building collapses in Sierra Leone. / AA
September 26, 2019

An official in Sierra Leone says a three-story building under construction has collapsed and trapped some 50 to 60 people in the rubble.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Saidu Kamara said nine people have been rescued and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

He describes the scene as "pathetic and frantic" and says rescue efforts are expected to continue through the night after the Wednesday afternoon collapse along the Bo-Kenema highway in the country's Southern Province.

“Those rescued have been taken to the Bo government hospital. The mood at the scene is sombre. Our men with excavators will continue the rescue operation throughout the night to try and save more survivors,” Kamara said.

He also asked the city’s residents to check for their relatives to determine their whereabouts.

It is not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse.

Kamara says police have deployed two excavators to the site.

