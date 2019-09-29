TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey's President Erdogan hails country's warship building capabilities
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends ceremony commissioning new Turkish naval corvette and starting construction of ship for Pakistan navy.
Turkey's President Erdogan hails country's warship building capabilities
A handover ceremony of TCG Kinaliada, the fourth ship of the MILGEM project –– a Turkish national warship programme, to the Turkish Navy at a commissioning ceremony, held on September 29, 2019, in Istanbul, Turkey. / AA
September 29, 2019

Turkey’s president on Sunday attended a dual ceremony commissioning a new Turkish naval ship while starting construction of a ship set to be sold to Pakistan's navy.

Turkey is one of 10 countries worldwide able to build, design, and maintain warships using its own national capabilities, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the ceremony for the TCG Kinaliada, commissioned today for the Turkish navy, and a MILGEM (Turkish national warship programme)-class ship being built for Pakistan.

In his speech, Erdogan said he hoped the Kinaliada (F-514), an Ada-class corvette, will benefit the Turkish nation and its sailors and further hopes Pakistan, a friendly nation to Turkey, will also benefit from the ship whose construction started today.

"Our navy, rich with glorious victories, is carrying this legacy into the future by further strengthening it," he said.

It's top-class "equipment, discipline, qualified personnel and all the accomplishments it undertakes" make Turkey proud, he said.

In July 2018 Pakistan's navy signed a contract for the acquisition of four MILGEM-class ships from Turkey.

Turkey's strength

Erdogan said recent events globally and especially in the Mediterranean point to the need to strengthen Turkey at sea, as in all other areas.

Greece and Greek Cyprus have recently challenged Turkey's right to use the energy resources of the eastern Mediterranean, but Turkey has not backed down and continues to send drill-ships to the region with military escorts.

Turkey is resolved to reach heights domestically in all areas including shipbuilding, artillery, missiles, torpedoes, and electronic systems, Erdogan said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us