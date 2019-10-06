TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, Trump to meet in Washington next month to discuss Syria safe zone
The announcement comes a day after Ankara sent military reinforcements to its southern border. Turkish President Erdogan says Turkey is ready to target terror groups in northern Syria, with or without support from the United States.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) holds a meeting with US President Donald Trump (R) on the second day of the G20 Summit at INTEX Osaka Exhibition Center in Osaka, Japan on June 29, 2019. / AA
October 6, 2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday agreed to meet his US counterpart Donald Trump in a visit to Washington this November.

In a telephone conversation, Erdogan and Trump exchanged views on bilateral issues as well as the planned safe zone east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, according to a statement from Turkey's Directorate of Communications.

Erdogan stressed that forming a safe zone is essential for eliminating the PKK-YPG terror threat and the safe return of Syrian refugees to their country.

Turkish officials have previously said some 2-3 million Syrians who fled the war could be resettled in such a safe zone.

President Erdogan added that Turkey is determined to continue the fight against the terrorist group Daesh terror in Syria and take all necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such problems in the region.

Erdogan also expressed unease over US military and security officials failing to meet the requirements of the safe zone agreement between the two countries.

On August 7, Turkish and US military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations centre.

The agreement also included setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist c, a group the US has sometimes been allied with.

Turkish officials have complained of US stalling on properly setting up the safe zone, saying that if this continues, Turkey could establish the zone single-handedly, and also could launch a counter-terrorist military operation in the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK— listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

SOURCE:AA
