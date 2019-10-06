WORLD
UK calls for 'intensive negotiations' on new Brexit plans
With the EU asking for reworked proposals within days, French President Emmanuel Macron told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a phone call on Sunday that a crunch decision was looming fast.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his Downing Street office in London, Britain, October 3, 2019. / Reuters
October 6, 2019

Britain on Sunday urged the EU to intensify talks over London's latest Brexit proposals, as European leaders warned it must revise its plans within days in order to conclude a deal this month.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the bloc needed to show "creativity and flexibility" ahead of October 31 - when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to end the country's 46 years of EU membership with or without an agreement.

With the EU asking for reworked proposals within days, French President Emmanuel Macron told Johnson in a phone call on Sunday that a crunch decision was looming fast.

A spokesperson said Macron agreed that negotiations between EU top negotiator Michel Barnier's team and British officials should continue in the coming days "to assess if an agreement is possible" by the end of the week.

Barclay reiterated that the ideas Johnson has formally submitted to Brussels were "a broad landing zone" and "intense negotiations" were now necessary.

"We've set out very serious proposals including compromise on our side," he told the BBC.

"We do need to get into the intensive negotiations on the text to clarify what the deal is."

