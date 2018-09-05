WORLD
Typhoon kills at least 11 in Japan
Jebi, briefly a super typhoon, is the most powerful storm to hit Japan in 25 years. More than a million homes were without power and Kansai airport officials started to transfer some 3,000 stranded passengers by boats after its runways were flooded.
A flooded runway at Kansai airport, which is built on an artificial island in a bay, after Typhoon Jebi hit the area, in Izumisano, western Japan on September 4, 2018. / Reuters
September 5, 2018

A powerful typhoon killed at least 11 people in western Japan and an airport company started to transfer some 3,000 stranded passengers by boats, public broadcaster NHK said on Wednesday, and more than a million homes were without power.

Jebi, or "swallow" in Korean, was briefly a super typhoon and is the most powerful storm to hit Japan in 25 years. It follows heavy rains, landslides, floods and record-breaking heat that killed hundreds of people this summer.

Tourists stranded

About 3,000 tourists stayed overnight at Kansai airport in the heavily populated south-central area of Japan's main island, Honshu. Television footage showing people lining up to buy food and drinks at a convenience store in the airport.

Airport officials began transferring the stranded passengers to nearby Kobe airport by high-speed boats on Wednesday morning, according to NHK.

It could take several days to a week to reopen Kansai airport depending on the damage, the Yomiuri newspaper quoted an unidentified person in the airline industry as saying.

More one million households were without power in Osaka and its surrounding areas as of 7:30am on Wednesday (2230 GMT, Tuesday) and a number of flights and some trains were cancelled, according to the trade ministry and NHK.

