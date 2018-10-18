Thousands of people have been displaced in Cameroon by a government crackdown on secessionists in English-speaking regions.

More than 200,000 people have fled the Anglophone crisis since it began in 2016.

To places like Douala, Yaounde and to neighboring Nigeria.

But there isn't a single internally displaced people's camp in Cameroon.

Many of those people have ended up in Nigeria where the UN is providing food and shelter, but as Adesewa Josh reports from Yaounde, many of the displaced Cameroonians are still on their own.