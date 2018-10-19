BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Venezuela's economic crisis strikes rural communities
For Venezuelans living outside the capital Caracas, the economic crisis presents different challenges and in the rural state of Cojedes, farmers, ranchers and local merchants are trying to stay in business.
Venezuela's economic crisis strikes rural communities
Mendoza and her family say they spent more than 10 thousand dollars fixing up the store, the building itself needed work and they bought scales, refrigerators, freezers and shelves. They're determined not to lose the investment and hope to reopen someday. / TRTWorld
October 19, 2018

Venezuela's San Carlos is one of the commercial hub serving ranchers and farmers in this rural valley. Dozens of shops and restaurants have closed in the last year.

It used to be a thriving community of ranchers and farmers‚ where they raised cattle and grew the corn Venezuelans count on as a staple but hyperinflation has made it hard to count on anything for country' citizens. 

As many as 1.9 million Venezuelans have emigrated since 2015, according to the United Nations, fleeing an economic crisis that has resulted in shortages of food, medicine and other basic goods. That flow has overwhelmed other countries in the region, including Ecuador.

Socialist President Nicolas Maduro has said no more than 600,000 Venezuelans left in the past two years, and state television gives daily coverage to a government program offering migrants free flights back to Venezuela.

TRT World's Juan Carlos Lamas reports.

Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us