WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several dead as security forces, militants clash in Burundi
Burundi police reported that they had killed 14 DR Congo based RED-Tabara rebels during an incursion in Burundi territory, while the rebels claimed they killed dozens of police officers.
Several dead as security forces, militants clash in Burundi
Burundi's police officers stand near a shot dead body of an alleged member of a rebel group from the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the border with DRC in Gatumba, western Burundi on September 15, 2018. / AFP
October 23, 2019

Several people died on Tuesday during clashes between Burundi security forces and a rebel group based in the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to police and rebels.

The Burundi rebel group, RED-Tabara – which is based in the east of DR Congo and which the government and diplomats believe is headed by one of Burundi's most outspoken opponents, Alexis Sinduhije – said the clashes occurred during an incursion into Burundi territory.

The police said they killed 14 "criminals" while the rebels claimed they had shot around a dozen officers.

"Dismantlement... of a group of armed criminals from the DR Congo," the country's security ministry wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

"14 criminals were killed and 11 guns they were carrying seized," it added.

The ministry did not say whether any police officers had been killed, while witnesses and local administration sources said that several had died.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a high-ranking member of RED-Tabara dismissed the police's toll as "complete fantasy."

"As we had the advantage of surprise, a dozen police officers were killed, and on our side, we lost one fighter and another was captured," he said.

According to local witnesses, the rebels arrived in Burundi at 06:00 GMT.

The fighting lasted several hours and caused thousands of locals to flee the area, according to witnesses.

The last reported such attacks by DR Congo-based Burundi rebels happened in 2017.

Burundi has been locked in crisis since President Pierre Nkurunziza in April 2015 announced he would seek a controversial third term in office, sparking civil unrest that has left 1,200 dead and over 400,000 displaced.

The next presidential election is scheduled to be held in 2020.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us