The clock is ticking on Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring - Turkish official
"The US has an obligation to facilitate YPG’s withdrawal and collect its heavy weapons," Communications Director to the Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun wrote on Twitter.
Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director to the Turkish Presidency. (TRTWorld) / AA
October 20, 2019

There is an effort to distort the facts about the Turkey-US agreement, Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director to the Turkish Presidency, said on Tuesday referring to Turkey's Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

“Turkey put#OperationPeaceSpring on hold for 120 hrs. In return, the US has an obligation to facilitate YPG’s withdrawal and collect its heavy weapons. The clock is ticking," Altun wrote on Twitter almost 60 hours after Turkey agreed to pause its military operation in northern Syria.

Washington has guaranteed that the YPG/PKK will pull out from the region. 

The operation aims to protect Syria’s territorial integrity and save the people of the region from the grip of terror, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said at the start of military action in Syria's Ras al Ayn.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence forged a temporary deal on Thursday under which Turkey would pause its military operation in northern Syria for five days and provide the YPG an exit from the Ankara-proposed safe zone.

