Turkey's religious minorities hold prayers to support Syria operation
Turkey's Roman, Armenian, Jewish, Assyrian, and Chaldean religious minorities are holding a special prayer in the city of Mardin for soldiers taking part in Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.
A woman lights a candle during Epiphany celebrations marking the anniversary of Jesus Christ's birth and baptism in Christians' faith at Faruk Celik Cultural Center in Mudanya district of Bursa, Turkey on January 19, 2019. / AA Archive
October 20, 2019

Turkey's minority communities hold prayer services on Sunday for the safe return of Turkish soldiers taking part in Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

The Roman, Armenian, Jewish, Assyrian, and Chaldean churches held a special commencement that started at 09:00 am (06:00 GMT) in Mardin's Deyruzzaferan monastery.

The mass prayer also aims at expressing solidarity with the refugees coming from Syria.

Turkish troops and the newly-regrouped Syrian National Army (SNA) began the anti-terror operation on October 9. 

The operation aims to protect Syria’s territorial integrity and save the people of the region from the grip of terror, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said at the start of military action in Ras al Ayn in northeastern Syria.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
