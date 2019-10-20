Turkey's minority communities hold prayer services on Sunday for the safe return of Turkish soldiers taking part in Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria.

The Roman, Armenian, Jewish, Assyrian, and Chaldean churches held a special commencement that started at 09:00 am (06:00 GMT) in Mardin's Deyruzzaferan monastery.

The mass prayer also aims at expressing solidarity with the refugees coming from Syria.

Turkish troops and the newly-regrouped Syrian National Army (SNA) began the anti-terror operation on October 9.

The operation aims to protect Syria’s territorial integrity and save the people of the region from the grip of terror, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said at the start of military action in Ras al Ayn in northeastern Syria.