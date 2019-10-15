TRT's Chairman and Director-General Ibrahim Eren visited and offered condolences to Kurdish journalist Gulay Demir and her family at their home in Turkey's southeastern town of Nusaybin on Tuesday after his father was killed in a YPG/PKK terror attack.

Demir's father was one of the eight civilians killed during a YPK/PKK mortar attack launched across Turkey's border with Syria on October 11.

The terror attack targeting civilians took place amid Turkey's newly launched anti-terror operation in northern Syria, and also injured 35 other people.

"As a daughter, they [YPG/PKK] have made me live the most bitter pain and loss I have ever experienced. I had a lot of dreams I wanted to experience with my father," a visibly shaken Demir told reporters.

"I don't believe this is a goodbye or a farewell, I look forward to the day when I will meet my father again," Demir, a journalist for TRT Kurdi, said.

"While trying to help someone else, while trying to save someone else's child, his children are now orphaned but he made sure that child was saved," Demir added.

"My father used to sing songs, those songs are now left incomplete," she added.

In another mortar attack earlier on October 11, two other civilians were killed and two wounded in Turkey's Suruc in southwestern Sanliurfa province.

Another attack targeting civilians took place on October 10 when seven civilians were killed in Sanliurfa and Mardin after mortar attacks were launched from Syria by YPG/PKK terrorists.

PKK is recognised as a terror organisation by the US, EU and Turkey. YPG is its Syrian wing.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign, the organisation is responsible for over 40,000 deaths, including women, children and infants.

Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring on October 9 and aims to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Turkey's border with Syria and pave the way for a safe zone to be established in the region to facilitate the return of displaced Syrian refugees.