BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Fortnite launches 'Chapter 2' after Call of Duty challenge
The new version of the game features 13 new locations; water gameplay where characters can swim, fish and ride motorboats; as well as new places to hide and a host of new avatars and guns.
Fortnite launches 'Chapter 2' after Call of Duty challenge
In this file photo taken on June 12, 2018, people crowd the display area for the survival game Fortnite at the 24th Electronic Expo, or E3 2018, in Los Angeles, California. / AFP
October 15, 2019

Epic Games launched a "Chapter 2" reboot of its battle royale smash hit "Fortnite" on Tuesday, as it bids to halt defections of gamers to mobile rivals "Apex Legends" and "Call of Duty."

Fortnite has been down since Sunday giving players no option other than staring at a black screen after a season-ending in-game event where its original island was sucked into a black hole.

The new version of the game features 13 new locations; water gameplay where characters can swim, fish and ride motorboats; as well as new places to hide and a host of new avatars and guns.

Fortnite and its early rival Tencent-backed "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), popularised an arena-style battle royale survival concept where 100 gamers are dropped onto an island to fight each other to the death.

The games are free to download and play but users pay for upgrades, like the "skins" displayed on characters. Fortnite raked in $2.4 billion in revenue in 2018, more than any other single title, according to Nielsen data.

After the runaway successes of those games, gaming giant Electronic Arts launched the similarly-themed Apex Legends earlier this year.

The mobile version of Activision's long-running "Call of Duty" franchise was also launched on Oct 1, and has already racked up 125 million unique downloads and generated more than $28 million in gross player spending, according to app data website SensorTower.

Spending on Fortnite has fallen 23 percent since the launch of Call of Duty, the website's data also showed.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us