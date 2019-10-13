WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tunisia projections say Kais Saied wins election
Independent outsider and law professor wins landslide victory in presidential runoff, sweeping aside his rival, media magnate Nabil Karoui, exit poll shows.
Tunisia projections say Kais Saied wins election
Tunisia's presidential candidate Kais Saied wave to supporters as he leaves a polling station in the capital Tunis on October 13, 2019 during the second round of the presidential election. / AFP
October 13, 2019

Tunisian polling agencies on Sunday predicted that conservative law professor Kais Saied has overwhelmingly won the North African country's presidential election.

Saied's supporters exploded with joy, celebrating on the main boulevard of Tunis even though official results from runoff vote aren't expected until Tuesday. 

It's only Tunisia's second democratic presidential election since it overthrew a dictator in the 2011 Arab Spring pro-democracy uprising.

Polls carried in Tunisian media by Sigma Conseil and Emhrod Consulting forecast that Saied would come out on top with between 72 percent and 77 percent of the vote. 

Rival Nabil Karoui, who was in jail for most of the campaign, was projected to win between 23 percent and 27 percent.

Saied, 61, is an independent outsider but is supported by Ennahdha party, which won last week's parliamentary elections. He promised to hand more power to young people and local governments.

The winner will inherit a country struggling to revive tourism, create jobs and stem militancy.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us