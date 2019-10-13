WORLD
3 MIN READ
Firefighters make gains against Los Angeles wildfire
The wind-driven blaze, dubbed the Saddleridge fire, broke out on Thursday night and raced through the area's dry foothills and brush-filled canyons to cover some 3,056 hectares by midday on Saturday.
Firefighters make gains against Los Angeles wildfire
A firefighter battles a wind-driven wildfire called the Saddle Ridge fire in the early morning hours Friday in Porter Ranch, California, U.S., October 11, 2019 / Reuters
October 13, 2019

More than 1,000 firefighters battled a deadly and fast-moving wildfire on the northern edge of Los Angeles on Saturday, reinforcing containment lines that allowed thousands of residents under evacuation orders to return to their homes.

The wind-driven blaze, dubbed the Saddleridge fire, broke out on Thursday night and raced through the area's dry foothills and brush-filled canyons to cover some 3,056 hectares by midday on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire was 19 percent contained after "aggressive" overnight air operations in support of ground crews, up from 13 percent a day earlier.

All mandatory evacuation orders were lifted over the course of the day, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

"My heart goes out to those who have been impacted," Garcetti said in a statement. "I am deeply grateful to the firefighters and first responders ... These brave women and men saved lives — and if not for their quick action, we know the destruction would have been much worse."

At least one death has been attributed to the Saddleridge fire, a man who authorities said suffered a heart attack while trying to fight encroaching flames on his property rather than heeding evacuation orders.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries, the LAFD said, and 31 structures have been either damaged or destroyed.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

The Saddleridge is the largest among a spate of wildfires across Southern California.

On Saturday, authorities said the 332-hectare Sandalwood Fire in Riverside County, about 110 km east of the Saddleridge fire, was 25% contained, up from 10% on Friday.

The Sandalwood Fire has killed at least two people: one was an 89-year-old woman and the other has not yet been identified, according to Riverside Deputy Sheriff Robyn Flores.

They were found in separate mobile homes on Thursday and Friday at the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park, Flores said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us