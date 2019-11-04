WORLD
2 MIN READ
Roadside bombing kills at least eight civilians in Afghanistan
Jawed Basharat, Baghlan police chief's spokesman, says six other people were wounded in the attack in Dand Shabuddin, outside of Puli Khumri, the provincial capital.
Roadside bombing kills at least eight civilians in Afghanistan
A wounded man lies in a hospital after a roadside bomb attack in Baghlan province, north of Kabul in Afghanistan on November 4, 2019. An official says a roadside bomb killed at least eight civilians in the northern province. / AP
November 4, 2019

At least eight civilians were killed in a roadside bombing in northern Afghanistan's Baghlan province, an Afghan official said on Monday.

Jawed Basharat, the provincial police chief's spokesman, says six other people were wounded in the attack in the Dand Shabuddin area outside of Puli Khumri, the provincial capital of Baghlan.

Basharat says women and children are among the casualties.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the area of the bombing is under Taliban control.

The Taliban have a strong presence in the province and usually target Afghan security forces in and around Puli Khumri. Scores of civilians have been killed in the attacks.

In September, the militant group attacked Puli Khumri and blocked the city's main highway to Kabul for more than a week.

The Taliban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 till the US invasion of the country in 2001 and today control about half of Afghanistan.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us