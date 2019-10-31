WORLD
3 MIN READ
Fire on train in Pakistan kills at least 74 after gas canister explodes
The explosion killed at least 74 people and injured several others near the town of Rahim Yar Khan in the south of Punjab province.
Fire on train in Pakistan kills at least 74 after gas canister explodes
Firefighters work to cool down the burnt-out train carriages after a passenger train caught on fire near Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab province on October 31, 2019. / AFP
October 31, 2019

A Pakistani government official says the death toll from a massive fire on a train that was travelling in eastern Punjab province has jumped to at least 74.

Jamil Ahmed, a deputy commissioner in the town of Rahim Yar Khan, says the fire on Thursday was caused by a cooking gas stove.

He says dozens of passengers were also injured in the accident near the town of Liaquatput in Punjab province.

More than a dozen people are in critical condition meaning the death toll could rise.

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the fire took place Thursday when some of the passengers were preparing breakfast on the speeding train in violation of rules.

The fire destroyed three of the train's carriages.

"Two cooking stoves blew up. They were cooking, they had (cooking) oil which added fuel to fire," Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told Geo television.

"Most deaths occurred from people jumping off the train," he added.

People sneaking stoves onto trains in order to prepare meals on long journeys is a common problem, the minister said.

Pakistan’s colonial-era railway network has fallen into disrepair in recent decades due to chronic under-investment and poor maintenance.

Eleven people were killed in an accident in July and four in another one in September.

About 130 people were killed in 2005 when a train rammed into another at a station in Sindh province, and a third train hit the wreckage.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us