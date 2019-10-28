In pictures: Protests and uprisings across the world this weekend
POLITICS
5 MIN READ
In pictures: Protests and uprisings across the world this weekendDemonstrations were organised from Chile to Iraq where dozens killed and wounded over the weekend.
A demonstrator gestures near a burning barricade, during anti-government protests, in Concepcion, Chile October 26, 2019. / Reuters
October 28, 2019

Millions of people around the world have been taking part in unrelated but similarly motivated  demonstrations across the world.

A common theme running through out them was anger at political corruption, as well as wealth disparity.

In some countries, protests have been running for months and have turned violent. This was the case in states, such as Iraq, Chile and Hong Kong, whereas in places like Lebanon and Spain, things have been relatively peaceful

Chile

Around a million Chileans flooded the streets to call for reforms to the country's social and economic model.

Amid mass protest in South American nation, Chilean President Sebastian Pinera on Saturday added a major cabinet reshuffle to a growing list of reforms.

Iraq

Thousands of Iraqi demonstrations stood fast in Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that killed scores over the weekend and an overnight raid by security forces seeking to disperse them.

At least 74 Iraqis were killed on Friday and Saturday and hundreds wounded as demonstrators clashed with security forces and militia groups in a second wave of this month’s protests against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government. About 231 people have been killed in October.

Hong Kong

Protesters set fire to shops and hurled petrol bombs on Sunday, while Hong Kong police fired tear gas, water cannon, and rubber bullets to disperse thousands.

Spain

Around 80,000 supporters of Spanish unity organised a rally in Barcelona to call for co-existence in Catalonia and ending separatism.

The rally came a day after the huge protest against jailing Catalan leaders where 350,000 people marched against Spanish authority.

Lebanon

Protesters in Lebanon formed a human chain across the country as they voiced anger against political leaders blamed for corruption and steering the country toward economic collapse.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Russia acknowledges 'difficult period' in ties with Azerbaijan
Israeli blockade driving Gaza to the brink of famine: WHO
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
China confirms exit ban on Wells Fargo banker amid criminal probe
Israeli minister calls for 'decisive battle' in Gaza despite risk to hostages
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye rejects Greece’s unilateral marine parks, calls for joint Aegean cooperation
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us