Agreements on northern Syria not fulfilled by US, Russia - Cavusoglu
Turkey will do whatever is necessary in northern Syria, says Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
Russian and Syrian national flags are pictured near the northern Syrian village of Zor Magar, as seen from the Turkish border town of Karkamis in Gaziantep province, Turkey, October 23, 2019. / Reuters
November 18, 2019

The US and Russia have not yet fulfilled the agreements signed with Ankara on northern Syria, Turkey's foreign minister said on Monday.

"Have they fulfilled whatever was necessary under the agreements? No, they have not until now, but they should," Mevlut Cavusoglu told the members of the Turkish Parliament’s planning and budget committee.

Cavusoglu recalled Turkey's recent anti-terror operations in northern Syria.

"If we do not achieve any result, as we had started the operation before ... we will do whatever is necessary in northern Syria," said Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey has no other solution beside clearing the region of all terror groups.

"We should definitely clear the terror threat just next to us in northern Syria," he added.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so that a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 32 km (20 miles) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

