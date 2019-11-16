WORLD
2 MIN READ
German woman suspected of Daesh ties arrested after deportation
The federal prosecutor accuses Nasim A of having gone to Syria in late 2014 to live on Daesh territory.
German woman suspected of Daesh ties arrested after deportation
German special police arrive with a suspect (not pictured) of a planned bomb attack on behalf of Daesh militant group, at a courthouse in Frankfurt, Germany November 13, 2019. / Reuters
November 16, 2019

A woman with German nationality suspected of ties to Daesh terror group was detained as soon as she landed in Germany after being expelled from Turkey, prosecutors said Saturday.

The woman, known only as Nasim A, was expelled from Turkey with another woman and was detained at Frankfurt airport on Friday, the federal prosecutor's office said.

Turkey began deporting foreign militants on Monday and has criticised Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The federal prosecutor accuses Nasim A of having gone to Syria in late 2014 to live on Daesh territory.

She married an Daesh militant in early 2015 and later settled in Iraq.

The woman is said to have taken care of the household and received around $100 a month in cash so her husband could be available for the militant group.

She owned a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

The couple later went to back to Syria, where she was arrested in early 2019 by YPG/PKK.

She was on Saturday to appear before the Federal Court which could issue a formal arrest warrant and order her detention on remand.

Turkey on Thursday also deported a man with suspected terror connections and his family to Germany.

Berlin city authorities said the man was arrested on arrival.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us