WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Africa police remove refugees protesting at UNHCR office
In a long-running sit-in in front of the UN refugee agency offices in Pretoria, asylum-seekers are asking for protection and relocation to a safer country. The sit-in was sparked by a wave of xenophobic violence in September.
South Africa police remove refugees protesting at UNHCR office
Refugees set up camp at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) office premises in Pretoria. November 14, 2019. / AFP
November 15, 2019

Police in South Africa are removing about 150 refugees who the United Nations refugee agency says forced their way into its compound while protesting recent anti-immigrant attacks.

On October 8, asylum-seekers started a sit-in in front of the offices of the UN refugee agency in South Africa's Pretoria.

Friday’s action in Pretoria follows a similar one last month in which police arrested and dispersed hundreds of refugees and asylum-seekers, including children, who had camped for weeks outside the UN agency's office in Cape Town.

A similar protest was quashed in Cape Town after demonstrators were forcefully evicted from the building last month.  

The sit-in was sparked by a wave of xenophobic violence in September.   

South Africa is one of the few countries in the world that allows asylum-seekers to work, have access to health care and study while their applications are being processed.

That reputation helped attract more than a million asylum-seekers between 2007 and 2015, one of the world's highest, according to the government.

With high hopes to begin with, most have faced a lengthy, confusing and increasingly backlogged process.

The UNHCR has voiced concern about the number of "pending cases".

Human rights lawyer Sharon Elkambaram lamented the lack of "political will" to process applications. 

"The quality of the decision-making is shocking," she added.

South Africa processed more than 630,000 applications over the past decade, less than 10 percent of which were granted refugee status.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us