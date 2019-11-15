TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey arrests four mayors over alleged terror links
At least 20 municipal officials were also arrested along with HDP mayors from Savur, Derik and Mazidagi districts of Mardin and Suruc district of Sanliurfa as part of ongoing terrorism investigations, provincial prosecutors said.
Turkey arrests four mayors over alleged terror links
Sanliurfa's Suruc district Mayor Hatice Cevik was arrested as part of ongoing terrorism investigations, provincial prosecutors said. In this picture from November 15, 2019, police can be seen surrounding the Suruc Municipality building as a police search continues inside. / AA
November 15, 2019

Turkish authorities arrested four mayors, along with 20 municipal officials in southeastern provinces, judicial sources said Friday. The arrests were made over their suspected links to a terror group, the prosecutors said.

Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) mayors Gulistan Oncu in Savur, Mulkiye Esmez in Derik, Nalan Ozaydin in Mazidagi districts of Mardin and Hatice Cevik in Suruc district of Sanliurfa were arrested. Another 20 municipal officials were also taken in as part of ongoing terrorism investigations, provincial prosecutors said.

Turkey’s interior ministry removed three mayors in prominent cities in mid-August. Mayors from Diyarbakir, Mardin, and Van were suspended on the grounds that they are linked to the PKK, designated a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, NATO and the EU. 

They all were from the HDP, which Turkey's government accuses of having links to the PKK terror group.

In the PKK terrorist organisation's 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

READ MORE: Why have HDP mayors been removed in three provinces in Turkey?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us