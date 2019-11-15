WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel bombards Islamic Jihad positions in Gaza
Israel claimed rockets had been launched from Gaza during the early hours of Friday morning.
Israel bombards Islamic Jihad positions in Gaza
Smoke rises following an Israeli attack in Gaza city on November 12, 2019. / AFP
November 15, 2019

Israel bombed positions of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Iranian-backed Palestinian group Islamic Jihad, early on Friday in the cities of Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The Israeli army had claimed that rockets had been launched from Gaza during the early hours of Friday morning.

The situation escalated in Gaza on Tuesday after an Israeli air strike killed Bahaa Abu al-Atta, a senior Islamic Jihad commander, and his wife Asmaa.

Two days of fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed group left 34 Palestinians dead, including eight children and three women. 

More than 111 have been injured, including 46 children and 20 women.

A truce was reached in Gaza that went into effect on Thursday at 330GMT, but a lasting ceasefire appeared tenuous due to differences over terms.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us