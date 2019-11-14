Turkish security forces arrested a wanted terrorist who has links to terror group, Al Qaeda, security forces said on Thursday.

Istanbul's anti-terror police carried out an operation to capture Mevlut Cuskun, who had illegally entered Turkey after spending a long time in conflict regions in Syria, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police captured Cuskun in Istanbul’s Basaksehir district.

Cuskun was on the Interior Ministry's wanted list.