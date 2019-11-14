TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkey: Wanted Al Qaeda terrorist arrested in Istanbul
Police in Istanbul captured Mevlut Cuskun, who was on the Turkish Interior Ministry's wanted list.
Turkey: Wanted Al Qaeda terrorist arrested in Istanbul
Police captured Mevlut Cuskun in Istanbul’s Basaksehir district during the investigation.
November 14, 2019

Turkish security forces arrested a wanted terrorist who has links to terror group, Al Qaeda, security forces said on Thursday.

Istanbul's anti-terror police carried out an operation to capture Mevlut Cuskun, who had illegally entered Turkey after spending a long time in conflict regions in Syria, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police captured Cuskun in Istanbul’s Basaksehir district.

Cuskun was on the Interior Ministry's wanted list.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us