In pictures: Violence intensifies as protests continue in Hong Kong
In pictures: Violence intensifies as protests continue in Hong KongHong Kong protests started on March 31 over an extradition bill show no signs of abating, despite promises by the chief executive to withdraw the bill. Meanwhile, China seems adamant not to give in to the protesters' demands.
A university student runs from riot police at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China November 12, 2019. / Reuters
November 12, 2019

Protests in Hong Kong that began over an extradition bill to mainland China have continued, growing bigger and more violent. Even though Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam said in September she will withdraw the controversial bill, her announcement could not curb the protests that have been going on for almost six months.

A student at a Hong Kong university who reportedly fell from one floor to another in a parking lot died early on November 8 morning. His death was the first during the anti-Beijing demonstrations that have roiled the city and set the stage for fresh unrest.

On Monday, November 11, morning local time, Hong Kong police shot a 21-year old protester who is now in critical condition.

CNBC said the officer involved in the shooting fired three times according to the police spokesperson. That incident occurred at around 7AM outside the Sai Wan Ho Mass Transit Railway station.

In a separate incident on Monday, a man who accosted black-clad protesters and defended China was doused with flammable liquid and set on fire casually, as if his life meant nothing. The video of the incident made the rounds on Twitter. [Warning: GRAPHIC CONTENT]

That incident, CNBC reported Hong Kong police saying at an afternoon press conference, occurred at the Ma On Shan MTR station and that the man is in critical condition at a hospital.

Here’s a quick look at what’s been happening in the past 24 hours.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
