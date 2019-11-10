TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey marks 81st death anniversary of Ataturk
Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of Republic of Turkey, passed away in 1938 at age of 57.
Turkey marks 81st death anniversary of Ataturk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan walks behind soldiers before placing a wreath in the Anitkabir, the mausoleum of founder of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, during the 81st anniversary of his death in Ankara, Turkey on November 10, 2019. / AA
November 10, 2019

Turkey on Sunday marked 81st death anniversary of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a ceremony at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Ataturk, in the capital Ankara.

“We once again commemorate the Commander-in-Chief of the War of Independence, the founder of our Republic, our first President and Veteran Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, on 81st anniversary of his death,” Erdogan said.

“We will continue with all our strength to live, sustain, develop and strengthen our republic that we inherited from him,” he added.

Also attending the ceremony were main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Iyi (Good) Party leader Meral Aksener, the heads of high judicial bodies, commanders of armed forces, representatives of political parties, bureaucrats and other state officials.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us