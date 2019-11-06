Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with US counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday as the two leaders affirmed their plan to meet in Washington on November 13 at Trump's invitation, Turkish officials said.

The two leaders also discussed regional developments as well as bilateral issues during the phone call, according to the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate.

"Just had a very good call with President Erdogan of Turkey. He informed me that they have captured numerous ISIS (Daesh) fighters that were reported to have escaped during the conflict -- including a wife and sister of terrorist killer al Baghdadi," Trump said in a tweet, referring to the slain Daesh leader.

Abu Bakr al Baghdadi blew himself up on October 26 during a raid by US forces in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Turkey confirmed earlier on Wednesday they had captured a wife, sister and brother in law of the Daesh leader.

"Look forward to seeing President Erdogan next Wednesday, November 13th at the White House," Trump added.

In a tweet, Erdogan also confirmed the meeting and said that he’s hopeful his talks with Trump will help improve bilateral relations and resolve regional issues.

The scheduled meeting comes in the aftermath of a deal reached between Ankara and Washington on October 17 to pause Turkey's military operation in northern Syria in order to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from a planned safe zone.

But before their conversation on late Wednesday, it was unclear if Erdogan would go ahead with the meeting with Trump as Turkey had reservations over legislations recently passed by the US House of Representatives.

Turkey launched the Operation Peace Spring last month in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women and children.

The YPG is its Syrian offshoot, which the US uses as its ally in Syria, an alliance opposed by Turkey.