WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sunni majority Anbar residents fear voicing support for Iraq protests: HRW
Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators have been detained in Iraq since October 25, and arrests in Anbar indicate intimidation by the authorities.
Sunni majority Anbar residents fear voicing support for Iraq protests: HRW
Demonstrators scuffle with members of Iraqi security forces during one of the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq November 6, 2019. / Reuters
November 6, 2019

The protests in Iraq began in Baghdad on October 1 and quickly spread to mostly Shia-dominated southern cities, including Karbala and Basra.

Although the majority of protesters are Shias, their slogans are neutral: “We’re not Shia, we’re not Sunni, we’re Iraqis!”; and “One Iraq, Iran out!” These chants are heard the most.

In some Sunni majority areas, however, an uneasy calm has settled in the streets. The residents are fearful of voicing their support for the protests. 

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), authorities in Iraq’s Sunni-majority Anbar governorate are suppressing the right of dissent against both the Shia-dominated government and the growing Iranian influence in the country.

“In recent days, they have arrested two men for merely posting messages of solidarity on Facebook, questioned a third, and sent a fourth into hiding,” the HRW report on November 4 said. 

“Eight Anbar residents told Human Rights Watch that Anbaris did not intend to hold protests there, concerned that authorities would not allow them given the recent history of ISIS [Daesh] taking control over much of the governorate.”

This is not the first time the Shia-dominated government in Iraq is being challenged by street protests. When the US invaded Iraq in 2003, a quota system in parliament was introduced, deepening the sectarian divide. Hundreds of thousands of Sunnis revolted against the Shia-led government in 2012 for being institutionally marginalised. 

This time, however, protests are not driven by sectarian sentiments. Both Shia and Sunni communities have common concerns: corruption, a lack of jobs and basic services, and Iranian influence in the country.

Yet, the residents of Anbar HRW interviewed say they do not want to participate in the protests because they fear the authorities would not tolerate it. 

On October 24, Anbar Police Command relayed a message to citizens via Facebook. He said that they should “work and continue with construction, preserving security, supporting security forces, and benefitting from past lessons, from which the province has only gotten destruction, killings, and displacement”. 

The Sunni majority residents of Anbar felt the Facebook post was laced with intimidation. Knowing that Anbar residents won’t be taking to the streets, one man who wanted to participate in the protests decided to relocate to Baghdad, the HRW report said.

Iraqi authorities have arrested hundreds of people since the second phase of the protests began on October 25, but HRW says Anbar arrests stand out. 

In Baghdad, the Sunni majority neighbourhoods also participated in the protests. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us