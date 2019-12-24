WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia's most advanced fighter jet crashes, pilot survives
New generation Russian Su-57 stealth fighter jet crashes during test flight in the country's far east.
Russia's most advanced fighter jet crashes, pilot survives
Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets perform during the MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia on August 27, 2019. / AP
December 24, 2019

Russian officials say a top-of-the-line fighter jet has crashed on a training mission but that its pilot bailed out safely.

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation said in a statement on Tuesday that the Su-57 fighter came down during a training flight near Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the country's far east. It said the plane's pilot safely ejected and there was no damage on the ground.

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately known.

TRT World's defence analyst Oubai Shahbandar has more.

The Su-57, which made its maiden flight in 2010, is Russia's most advanced fighter plane. It has stealth capability and carries sophisticated equipment and weapons.

The twin-engine aircraft has been designed by the Sukhoi company to compete with the US F-22 Raptor stealth fighter.

The crash marks the first loss of a Su-57, 10 of which have been built at Sukhoi's plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur for pre-production tests and combat evaluation. 

Some of them have been flown in combat during Russia's military campaign in Syria.

The Russian air force has placed an order for 76 such aircraft to be delivered by 2028.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us