WORLD
2 MIN READ
Fire at warehouse in India's capital kills nine, injures three
Officials said the fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at Kirari area of New Delhi and its cause was yet unknown, taking about three hours to contain it.
Fire at warehouse in India's capital kills nine, injures three
FILE: A Delhi Fire Service truck is seen along a street near the site of a factory where a fire broke out, in Anaj Mandi area of New Delhi on December 8, 2019. / AFP Archive
December 23, 2019

Fire at a warehouse in India's capital on killed 9 people and left at least 3 injured on Monday, fire officials said.

The fire broke out in the early hours of Monday at Kirari area of New Delhi and its cause was yet unknown, an official with the Delhi Fire Service said. It took about three hours to contain the fire.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

The injured were admitted to the nearby Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, the official said. The blaze was the second major fire in New Delhi this month.

On December 8, a fire believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in the city's Karol Bagh, killing at least 43 people.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us