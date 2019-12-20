WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ex-minister detained over oil scandal after Nigeria return
Mohammed Adoke, who also held the post of attorney general, was one of several high-profile ex-officials wanted over a graft case centred on a $1.3 billion oil deal involving international oil giants Eni and Shell.
Ex-minister detained over oil scandal after Nigeria return
Former justice minister and former attorney general of Nigeria, Mohammed Bello Adoke.
December 20, 2019

Nigeria's anti-graft agency on Thursday arrested a former justice minister over one of the country's biggest-ever corruption scandals after he flew back from detention in Dubai.

Mohammed Adoke, who also held the post of attorney general, was one of several high-profile ex-officials wanted over a graft case centred on a $1.3 billion oil deal involving international oil giants Eni and Shell.

He was detained in the United Arab Emirates in November on a Nigerian arrest warrant after spending years in hiding outside the West African nation.

"Former Attorney General of the federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, has arrived Nigeria from Dubai," the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said on Twitter.

The agency said it had held a series of meetings with the Dubai authorities over the former minister and that he was "accompanied by Interpol officers" on the flight to Abuja.

"Officers of the EFCC were on ground at the airport when he arrived," the statement said.

Eni and Shell are accused of handing out bribes during the 2011 purchase of OPL245, an offshore oil block, for $1.3 billion.

Both oil companies deny any wrongdoing in the case dubbed the "Malabu scandal" after a key company involved in the deals.

The allegations have led to a string of cases in a number of countries that have seen convictions in Italy and a probe against Shell in the Netherlands.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us