TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey denies allowing Hamas to operate on Turkish soil
The rebuttal came after reports that accused Turkey of permitting senior Hamas figures to order attacks against Israel from Istanbul.
Turkey denies allowing Hamas to operate on Turkish soil
A file photo of the Turkish Foreign Ministry building. / AA
December 19, 2019

Turkey on Thursday denied accusations that a Palestinian group is using its territory to plan attacks against Israel.

The denial came following media reports that claimed Turkey was turning a blind eye as commanders of the Hamas group were allegedly ordering attacks against Israel from Istanbul.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry rejected the report on its Twitter account.

"We firmly reject the accusation that the Turkish territory is being used for any act against Israel or any other country," the ministry said.

The ministry added, however, that Turkey and other countries don't consider Hamas as a terrorist group "but as a political reality which has won the elections in Gaza back in 2006."

"Various countries, including Turkey, have contacts with Hamas at different levels," the ministry said.

In 2011, 11 Hamas prisoners who were freed from jails in Israel arrived in Istanbul as part of a prisoner exchange deal between the Palestinians and Israel.

Once close allies, ties between Israel and Turkey have been tense since 2010 when 10 Turkish citizens were killed by Israeli forces in international waters.

Flotilla was delivering food and medicine to Gaza Strip.

The two countries agreed to a US-brokered reconciliation agreement in 2016, but ties broke down again last year over a US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital. Both countries withdrew their ambassadors.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us