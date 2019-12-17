WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN chief says no choice but to ship aid across Syria's border
Report by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres says that the overall situation in Syria deteriorated even further in 2019 and added that everything should be done to avoid a military offensive in the northwestern area of Idlib
UN chief says no choice but to ship aid across Syria's border
A general view of al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria April 2, 2019. / Reuters Archive
December 17, 2019

The United Nations has no choice but to keep shipping humanitarian aid across Syria's borders and civil war front lines, according to a report by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which ran into contrary views from Russia.

Security Council members are debating the renewal of the operation, whose mandate expires January 10.

"It is in no one's interest to block this resolution," one diplomat told AFP, asking not to be named.

Four entry points into Syria – two from Turkey, one from Jordan and one from Iraq – are currently used to ferry aid to the millions in need after eight years of conflict.

Negotiations are underway to open a fifth crossing, at Tel Abyad on the Turkish border with northern Syria, to cope with the extra needs created after a Turkish anti-terror operation in the area earlier this year.

The fifth crossing is mentioned in the draft resolution brought by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait, who handle the Council's Syria humanitarian file.

They propose a one-year extension of the mission.

Moscow wants only a six-month renewal.

Diplomats said that on Monday that Russia sent the Council an alternate draft resolution, which proposes the elimination of two of the current four crossing points.

Moscow sees the situation on the ground as having changed with the Syrian regime's retaking of territory. 

It proposed the closure of al Yarubiya between Syria and Iraq, as well as al Ramtha on the Jordan border.

Russia's approach is far from the wishes expressed by Guterres in his report.

To distribute humanitarian aid, crossing borders and front lines is indispensable, he said.

"The United Nations does not have an alternative means of reaching people in need in the areas in which cross-border assistance is being provided," Guterres said in the report he recently submitted to the Security Council and which AFP obtained on Monday.

"Humanitarian assistance provided by United Nations agencies included food for an average of 4.3 million people in need each month and more than 1.3 million health and medical treatments to people throughout the country," Guterres noted.

"Cross-border assistance... remained a vital part of the humanitarian response" to the more than 11 million people in need," he added.

The report said that the overall situation in Syria deteriorated even further in 2019 and added that everything should be done to avoid a military offensive in the northwestern area of Idlib, an enclave outside of regime control where about three million people currently live.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us