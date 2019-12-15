BIZTECH
China suspends planned tariffs on US goods
China's retaliatory tariffs were meant to target goods ranging from corn and wheat to US-made vehicles and auto parts.
Containers are seen unloaded at the Yangshan Deep Water Port, part of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, in Shanghai, China, September 24, 2016 / Reuters
December 15, 2019

China has suspended additional tariffs on some US goods that were meant to be implemented on December 15, the State Council's customs tariff commission said on Sunday, after the world's two largest economies agreed a "phase one" trade deal on Friday.

The deal, rumours and leaks over which have gyrated world markets for months, reduces some US tariffs in exchange for what US officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

China's retaliatory tariffs, which were due to take effect on December 15, were meant to target goods ranging from corn and wheat to US-made vehicles and auto parts.

Other Chinese tariffs that had already been implemented on US goods would be left in place, the commission said in a statement issued on the websites of government departments including China's finance ministry. "China hopes, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, to work with the United States, to properly resolve each other's core concerns and promote the stable development of US-China economic and trade relations," it added.

Beijing has agreed to import at least $200 billion in additional US goods and services over the next two years on top of the amount it purchased in 2017, the top US trade negotiator said Friday.

A statement issued by the United States Trade Representative also on Friday said the United States would leave in place 25 percent tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.

SOURCE:Reuters
