WORLD
1 MIN READ
One killed, 25 injured in explosion at German housing block
Police were unable to say if the blast in the city of Blankenburg was deliberately set off or if it was an accident.
One killed, 25 injured in explosion at German housing block
Smoke billows out of an apartment building after an explosion in Blankenburg, Germany on December 13, 2019. / Reuters
December 13, 2019

One person was killed and at least 25 people were injured in an explosion on Friday at a residential building in the German city of Blankenburg.

Several of those hurt suffered severe injuries, according to a police spokesman, adding that it was too early to identify the dead.

Police were also unable to say if the blast was deliberately set off or if it was an accident.

The explosion struck at around 0800GMT at a five-storey building with 60 apartments, sending splinters flying up to 60 metres away.

Residents in the building have been evacuated, police said, adding that a nearby kindergarten has also been cleared.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us