WORLD
2 MIN READ
Rebel attacks kill at least 43 in eastern DRC
The Congolese rights group said that rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces had killed at least 43 people since Friday in and around Beni, the epicentre of the ongoing Ebola epidemic.
Rebel attacks kill at least 43 in eastern DRC
Smoke from the United Nations compound rises in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. / AP
December 16, 2019

A human rights group says at least 11 people are dead in the latest of a series of rebel attacks in eastern Congo after dozens were killed over the weekend in similar assaults.

The Congolese rights group, known by its French acronym CEPADHO, said Monday that rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces had killed at least 43 people since Friday in and around Beni, the epicentre of the ongoing Ebola epidemic.

The latest attacks were expected to further set back health workers' efforts to reach areas affected by the Ebola outbreak.

The rights group said the attack late Sunday took place in Kamango in the Beni region, where the rebels went door-to-door shooting their victims.

The violence comes as the Congolese military steps up its offensive in the Beni region against the rebels. The Allied Democratic Forces originated in Uganda and have moved into eastern Congo, where they oppose the government. Growing insecurity in eastern Congo has prompted demonstrations against local authorities.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us