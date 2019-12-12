The latest US moves, the sanctions bill and the resolution recognising Armenian claims of 1915 events, jeopardise the bilateral relations with Turkey, a top Turkish official said on Thursday.

"The sanctions bill that passed yesterday in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Armenian resolution that passed today in the Senate endanger the future of our bilateral relationship," Fahrettin Altun, Turkish communications director, said on Twitter.

His remarks came after the US Senate unanimously passed Thursday a resolution that recognises the so-called Armenian 'genocide'.

The resolution asserted that "it is the policy" of the US to commemorate the alleged 'genocide' "through official recognition and remembrance."

Turkey informed the US about the reasons and aims of its anti-terror operation in northern Syria, Altun recalled, and added that Turkey refuses to compromise its national security “as some US Congress members are uncomfortable.”

"Sanctions and threats will not deter us from protecting our national security interests," he stressed.

Turkish Foreign Ministry has slammed US resolution on 1915 Armenian events, saying move is shameful example of how history can be politicized

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that the US resolution "is not valid and legally binding" and called those who use history for political ends "cowards" and "unwilling to face the truth.”

On the other side, all political parties in Turkish Grand National Assembly except PKK-linked HDP condemned US Senate resolution on Armenian claims.

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin also said on his personal Twitter account that US resolution on Armenian claims is null and void and it will not change Turkey’s stance on political, economic and military realms.

Turkey's position on the events of 1915 is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties.

Turkey objects to the presentation of the incidents as "genocide" but describes the 1915 events as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Turkey and Armenia plus international experts to examine the issue.