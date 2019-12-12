TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to host exhibitions, concerts at 1st Global Refugee Forum
The first Global Refugee Forum, which will be held on Dec. 17-18 in Geneva, will focus on areas, including arrangements for burden and responsibility-sharing, education, jobs and livelihoods, energy and infrastructure.
Turkey to host exhibitions, concerts at 1st Global Refugee Forum
Artwork by Syrian artist Ahmad Muaddmani who seeks refuge in Turkey, will be on display at the at 1st Global Refugee Forum in Geneva.
December 12, 2019

1st Global Refugee Forum, co-hosted by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Swiss government, will be co-chaired by Turkey and held in Geneva on December 17-18.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will co-chair the two-day conference. 

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend the event. 

The event will bring together world leaders, prominent figures and relevant experts.

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey will unveil "Life Continues, Art Continues," an exhibition of artwork and photography by Syrian artists living in Turkey. The exhibition will be open to all visitors and hosted at the Palace of Nations.

The exhibition will feature 14 oil paintings and 14 photos by Syrian artists.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us