1st Global Refugee Forum, co-hosted by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the Swiss government, will be co-chaired by Turkey and held in Geneva on December 17-18.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will co-chair the two-day conference.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will also attend the event.

The event will bring together world leaders, prominent figures and relevant experts.

Presidency of the Republic of Turkey will unveil "Life Continues, Art Continues," an exhibition of artwork and photography by Syrian artists living in Turkey. The exhibition will be open to all visitors and hosted at the Palace of Nations.

The exhibition will feature 14 oil paintings and 14 photos by Syrian artists.