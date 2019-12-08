BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he wants to work more with Pentagon
Bezos' statement comes off the back of controversy over whether internet giants who say they want to make the world better should be involved in the defence industry.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos says he wants to work more with Pentagon
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re: MARS convention in Las Vegas, June 6, 2019. / AP
December 8, 2019

Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos said it would support the US Department of Defense as technology companies vie for more defence contracts and the Pentagon seeks to modernise itself. 

“We are going to support the Department of Defense, this country is important,” Bezos said at an annual defence forum at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California. 

Tech companies have faced challenges when trying to work with the Pentagon. Last year a defence program, named Project Maven, set off a revolt, as some employees opposed Google technology being used in warfare. Those employees said it clashed with Google’s stated goal of doing no harm and cited risks around using a nascent artificial intelligence technology in lethal situations. 

While Bezos said he supported employees having passionately held views, he said it was up to the senior leaders of companies to provide guidance on what projects they would and would not do. 

The contract has caused controversy over whether internet giants who say they want to make the world better should be involved in the defence industry.

“My view is that if big tech is turning their back on the Department of Defense, this country is in big trouble,” Bezos said. 

Amazon had competed to provide cloud computing capabilities to the Pentagon. 

But last month the company filed a lawsuit in federal court contesting the Defence Department’s September decision to award a cloud computing contract worth up to $10 billion to rival bidder Microsoft Corp. 

Amazon had been considered a favourite for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract, part of a broader digital modernisation project at the Pentagon before software developer Microsoft emerged as the surprise winner. 

Amazon has previously said that politics got in the way of a fair bidding process. Bezos, the chief executive officer of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, has been an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us