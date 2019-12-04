TÜRKİYE
Mothers continue sit-in against PKK, demand return of abducted kids
Families whose children are reported to be under the hold of terrorists have been protesting regularly in Turkey's southeastern province of Diyarbakir.
The number of protesting families has been growing, as they demand the return of their children, who, they say, were deceived and kidnapped by PKK terrorists. / AA
December 4, 2019

Seeking their daughter’s return from the hands of PKK terror group, another family on Wednesday joined an ongoing sit-in protest of families in southeastern Turkey.

The number of protesting families has reached 58 with attendance of Vahide Ciftci, who travelled from Hakkari province to Diyarbakir for her daughter Ozlem Ciftci, kidnapped by the terrorists two years ago when she was 12.

"The [terror] organisation forcibly kidnapped my daughter," Ciftci said, adding that a group belonging to the PKK came to the village and admitted to kidnapping Ozlem.

She has not heard from her child in two years, Ciftci said, adding she wants to reunite with her.

"I want my daughter back. I don’t know where she is now. I’m so worried about her," she said.

The protest started on September 3 in Diyarbakir province when Fevziye Cetinkaya said her underage son had been forcibly recruited by YPG/PKK terrorists with the help of members of HDP, a political party accused by the government of having links to the terrorist group.

Since then, the number of protesting families has been growing, as they demand the return of their children, who, they say, were deceived and kidnapped by PKK terrorists.

Ciftci said she would not give up protesting until she gets her daughter back. 

"Come back, surrender to the government. I miss you so much," she said.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation. 

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state, more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.

