India girl shot dead in suspected gang-rape as fury over sex crimes mounts
The perpetrators raped, shot and burned the body of a female whose body was found in Buxar town in India's Bihar state.
Social activists and supporters display placards to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, during a demonstration in New Delhi on December 3, 2019. / AFP
December 3, 2019

A girl in eastern India was allegedly gang-raped and shot dead, police said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of sexual assaults that have triggered angry protests across the country.

Police suspect that the victim, whose age and identity was not known, was gang-raped, killed and her body burnt before being dumped in a deserted field in Buxar town in Bihar state.

"We received [her] burnt body on Tuesday, a day after she went missing from her house in Buxar town," a police official told AFP.

The officer said they were still awaiting a medical report.

The incident comes on the heels of the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 27-year-old veterinary doctor in southern Hyderabad city last week.

A gang of four men deflated a tyre on her scooter and lured her to a truck yard with the promise of fixing it. Police say that the men then raped and murdered her before setting the body on fire under an isolated bridge.

The horrific crime has triggered protests across India, with demonstrators urging authorities to ensure rape cases are tried quickly and those convicted punished without delay.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters gathered in the heart of capital New Delhi demanding speedier punishments for rapists.

Cases in India often languish for years under the country's labyrinthine judicial system despite recent efforts to set up fast-track courts.

Angry calls for justice

Some of the protesters on Tuesday called for violent and instant reprisals. 

"If women chop off the heads of a few of these rapists, then automatically we'll see the society change for the better," said protester Kanchan Giri who was carrying a sword. 

"I think women should take a sword when they step out of their houses so that if they encounter a rapist they should behead him."

Swati Maliwal, head of the Delhi Women's Commission, announced she was going on hunger strike to demand a law stipulating that those who rape minors are hanged within six months of conviction.

"I am demanding strict and swift punishment," she said, as she sat with the protesters.

Sexual violence against women was thrown under the spotlight after the fatal gang-rape of a physiotherapy student on a New Delhi bus in 2012.

More than 33,000 women were raped in India in 2017, according to the latest official figures.

SOURCE:AFP
