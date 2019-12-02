Turkey has not received the support it expected from NATO, the country’s communications director said on Monday.

“Turkey has not received the kind of robust support it expected from NATO in recent years,” Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

“Despite this, Turkey has contributed to various NATO missions with its second largest army in the organization.

We will continue to contribute but also expect support for our concerns,” Altun added.

Noting that NATO is preparing for a summit on December 3-4, Altun said, “As threats to our security have increased in recent years, Turkey is ready to help lead a strategic conversation.”

Altun went on to say that Turkey expects a common security strategy that actively supports its security concerns “in return for its commitment and contributions to NATO.”

“NATO can address threats to the alliance and its member states only through clarity about the nature of such threats,” he added.

“Collective security is the most important pillar of stability in peace times and security in war times. A failure to adequately acknowledge the legitimate threat perceptions and security concerns of member states will weaken the alliance and make NATO less credible,” Altun concluded.

Erdogan to attend NATO summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will embark on a visit to UK, where he will attend a NATO leaders meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the organisation.

At the summit, Erdogan will meet and hold bilateral meetings with a number of world leaders and join the leaders' summit of four NATO countries, the UK, France and Germany and Turkey, the presidency said in a written statement.

A two-day meeting of NATO heads of state and government will begin on Tuesday in London, where leaders are set to reaffirm the importance of Euro-Atlantic harmony by acting in unity and solidarity against all threats, including terrorism.

Following the meeting, they are expected to approve a document, the London Declaration.

The summit will focus on regional developments, particularly in Syria and Libya.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar will also attend the meeting.