At least 23 people killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan
A gas tanker exploded at a ceramics factory in Khartoum on Tuesday, killing at least 23 people and injuring 45 more.
Men walk at the scene of a fire at a tile manufacturing unit in an industrial zone in Sudan's north Khartoum, on December 3, 2019. / AFP
December 3, 2019

At least 23 people were killed and 45 injured when a fire broke out after a gas tanker exploded at a ceramics factory in the Sudanese capital Khartoum on Tuesday, a district police chief said.

Six of the wounded were in critical condition, Brigadier General Hassan Abdullah, northern Khartoum's Bahri district police director said.

The casualties include employees of various nationalities, including some from Asian countries, medical sources said.

The fire came after a gas tanker exploded while unloading its shipment at the factory, witnesses said, adding that the blast was so powerful it blew the tanker into a nearby lot.

State TV said the blast had led to major loss of life and property, and that a rescue operation was ongoing.

Sudan has suffered from various industrial accidents in recent months, raising concerns about the adequacy of health and safety regulations. 

Earlier this year, a fire caused partial damage to the presidential palace in Khartoum.

