Turkish and Russian troops have completed the 12th round of joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month.

"Turkish and Russian units have completed their 12th joint land patrol according to plan. A total of eight vehicles comprising of four from each side participated in the 12th joint land patrol along with UAVs in the Qamishli-Derek sector," Turkey''s National Defence Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Turkish and Russian units patrolled an area of 69 kilometres and 7 kilometres depth, the statement added.

The first joint ground patrols, which began on November 1, took place near Ras Al Ayn and Qamishli regions east of the Euphrates River.

The 11th patrol was carried out in Qamishli and Derek regions.

Turkey on October 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some two million refugees.

On October 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 km south of Turkey's border with Syria and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.