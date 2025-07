POLITICS 7 MIN READ In pictures: Protests in Colombia, Iran, Iraq, Georgia Here are photos summarising the events that took place in the last 24 hours around the world. Share

Rescuers search at a damaged building after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Thumane, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Rescue crews used excavators to search for survivors trapped in toppled apartment buildings after a powerful pre-dawn earthquake in Albania killed at least nine people and injured more than 600. / AP