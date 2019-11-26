WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy rains leave at least 36 dead in DRC
Fatalities occur as torrential rains trigger landslides in Lemba district of capital Kinshasa, officials giving provisional death toll say.
Heavy rains leave at least 36 dead in DRC
A road surface swept away by a landslide caused by torrential overnight rains is photographed in the Lemba district of Kinshasa, on November 26, 2019. / AFP
November 26, 2019

At least 36 people were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo [or DRC] capital Kinshasa after torrential overnight rains, with some swept away by landslides, a top city official said on Tuesday, giving a provisional toll.

"The [provincial] interior minister has just advised of a toll of 36 dead. The search [for survivors] is continuing. The loss, in terms of property and lives, is really huge," Kinshasa's vice governor, Neron Mbungu, told AFP news agency.

At least two bridges collapsed as well as a part of a major road in the capital, Mbungu said, adding that the dead in Lemba district included a child who was electrocuted.

Frequent floods

Fatal floods and rains are frequent in Kinshasa. 

In January last year, dozens were killed in landslides and floods and after houses collapsed following just one night of heavy rain.

Africa's third-largest city, Kinshasa counts around 10 million inhabitants, many of whom live in precarious dwellings.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us