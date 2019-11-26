TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey to announce space programme in 2020
Ankara will establish a polar research institute and the country will premiere its first indigenous vehicle in December, says Minister of Technology Mustafa Varank.
Turkey to announce space programme in 2020
"Countries that do not make it to space will not have a say on earth in the future," Mustafa Varank says. / AA
November 26, 2019

Turkey will announce its National Space Programme in 2020, the country's technology minister said on Tuesday.

"Countries that do not make it to space, will not have a say on earth in the future," Mustafa Varank said at the Turkish parliament's planning and budget committee. 

Last December, a presidential decree announced the establishment of the country's space agency.

The minister added that Turkey will establish the Polar Research Institute under The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey.

Indigenous vehicles

He also said Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group will premiere its vehicles in December.

In June 2018, five Turkish industry giants: Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding and an umbrella organisation, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, joined hands to create an indigenous car.

Speaking of progress in the defence sector, he said: "Our defence firms received domestic and international orders of nearly 7 billion Turkish liras ($1.2 billion) in the last five years."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us