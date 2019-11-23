WORLD
Two protesters dead in fresh Baghdad clashes - Iraqi officials
At least 342 protesters have died in Iraq’s massive protests, which started on October 1 when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to decry corruption and lack of services despite Iraq’s oil wealth.
Members of Iraqi security forces clash with demonstrators during ongoing anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq November 23, 2019. / Reuters
November 23, 2019

Iraqi security forces fired rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse crowds of protesters Saturday, killing two people in a third day of fierce clashes in central Baghdad, security and hospital officials said.

Two protesters were struck with rubber bullets and died instantly and over 20 others were wounded in the fighting on Rasheed Street, a famous avenue known for its old crumbling architecture and now littered with rubble from days of violence. Sixteen people have died and over 100 wounded in the renewed clashes. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Separately, Iraq’s Parliament failed to hold a session on Saturday due to lack of a quorum. Lawmakers were supposed to read reform bills introduced to placate protesters. The next session was postponed to Monday.

The fighting has centred on Rasheed Street and started on Thursday when protesters tried to dismantle a security forces barricade on the street, which leads to Ahrar Bridge, a span over the Tigris River that has been a repeated flashpoint. Security forces responded with barrages of tear gas and live ammunition.

The violence took off again Friday afternoon. Live rounds and tear gas cannisters were fired by security forces from behind a concrete barrier on Rasheed Street.

Protesters have occupied part of three bridges, Ahrar, Jumhuriya and Sinak, in a standoff with security forces. The bridges lead to the fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government.

