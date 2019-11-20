WORLD
4 MIN READ
Zimbabwe police use tear gas, batons in opposition crackdown
Public discontent has grown in Zimbabwe with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has struggled to fulfil promises of economic prosperity and more political freedoms.
Zimbabwe police use tear gas, batons in opposition crackdown
Police surround opposition party supporters who had gathered to hear a speech by the country's top opposition leader in Harare, November 20, 2019 / AP
November 20, 2019

Zimbabwean police on Wednesday used batons, tear gas and water cannon to beat up and disperse supporters of the main opposition party who had gathered outside their party headquarters in the capital to listen to a speech by their leader.

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Nelson Chamisa said the latest police action showed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government was afraid of its citizens.

The MDC accuses Mnangagwa of adopting the heavy-handed tactics of his predecessor, Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for 37 years until his generals turned against him in a coup two years ago. Mugabe died on September 5.

On Sunday, Mnangagwa, defended his record in an opinion piece carried by CNBC Africa, saying his administration was opening up political and media space.

But police have this year banned several MDC gatherings, saying they feared the events would turn violent after fuel protests in January became deadly and more than a dozen people died following a security crackdown.

Hundreds of police blocked roads leading to MDC headquarters in Harare but supporters continued to gather, singing and chanting before the arrival of party leader Chamisa.

A few minutes after Chamisa entered the party building, police charged the crowd with batons and fired tear gas, causing a stampede.

Several people were injured. The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights group said it had deployed lawyers to represent at least eight people that were arrested by police.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi declined to comment.

'End is nigh'

After Wednesday's clashes, Chamisa told reporters and party officials at the MDC offices that time would come when the MDC would no longer seek police permission for its gatherings.

"What this tells you is that we [have] a rogue regime. What this tells you is that we are in a pariah state," he said during a speech he dubbed hope of the nation address.

"When you see a regime that is so scared of its own people, you must know that the end is nigh."

Critics accuse Mnangagwa's government of intolerance of dissent, pointing to protest bans and arrest of dozens of activists since January on charges of subverting the government.

At a magistrates court in downtown Harare, prosecutors withdrew subversion charges against activist pastor Evan Mawarire, one of several people who was arrested during the January fuel protests, his lawyer told Reuters.

Political tension is rising in Zimbabwe, where citizens are grappling with a severe economic crisis that has seen rolling power cuts lasting up to 18 hours a day and shortages of foreign currency, fuel and medicine.

Most public sector doctors have been on a strike over pay since September, paralysing government hospitals where the poor seek treatment. Other public sector workers are demanding US dollar-indexed salaries to protect them from soaring inflation.

Critics say Mnangagwa has failed to keep promises he made during last year's election campaign to revive the economy by pushing through economic reforms, attracting foreign investment to create jobs and rebuilding collapsing infrastructure. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us